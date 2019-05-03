NEET 2019: NTA Issues Dress Code Guidelines for Candidates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to medical courses, will be held on May 5. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially defined the dress code for both male and female NEET candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a ‘NEET 2019 Dress Code’ notification.The National Testing Agency has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for May 5. The 2019 NEET dress code is well-defined by the NTA in terms of clothes, footwear and other accessories.As 2019 NEET examination dress code, male examinees are advised to wear simple shirt or t-shirt. It should not have zips, pockets, big buttons or any elaborate embroidery.The simple shirt or t-shirt qualifying as NEET dress code 2019 should be of half sleeves.Candidates wearing trouser, slippers or sandals are allowed to appear for the examination.Full sleeves shirt or t-shirt is not allowed under NEET dress code guideline.Candidates are advised not to wear kurta-pyjama for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET 2019 examination.Candidates are asked to opt for simple kurtas half sleeve without any embroidery.Students can wear jewellery or watch to the examination centre.Candidates are asked to report at the allotted NEET 2019 exam centers at least an hour early for dress code checking formalities. Also candidates who have opted for customary NEET dress code are suggested to read the official prospectus and rules mentioned on their admit card regarding the NEET dress code.The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam is scheduled for Sunday on May 05 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.