NEET 2019: NTA to Change Exam Centers Allotted in Odisha in Wake of Cyclone Fani

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the 2019 NEET examination centres for several states, a few days back due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Election. As the category 4 extremely severe cyclone Fani also pronounced as Cyclone Foni hit Odisha coast near Puri on Friday morning, a change in NEET 2019 examination centres allotted to student in the state is expected soon.The NEET 2019 examination date remains to unchanged and as per the NEET 2019 exam schedule, the written exam will be conducted on May 5 across allotted 2019 NEET exam centers.However, an official confirmation in the form of notification or circular for the same is not available at the exam conducting authority NTA’s website. Candidates, willing to appear for the medical-dental NEET exam on May 5, are suggested to download their 2019 NEET admit card again.Candidates appearing for NEET 2019 examination are advised to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card. The revised admit card will carry details of the 2019 NEET exam centers or venue, address and the code.Odisha has seven NEET exam centers for the year 2019. The NEET 2019 examination centers are Angul (3601), Balasore/Baleswar (3602), Behrampur (3603), Bhubaneshwar 3604, Cuttack (3605), Rourkela (3606), Sambalpur (3607).