Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NEET 2019: NTA to Change Exam Centers Allotted in Odisha in Wake of Cyclone Fani

The NEET 2019 examination date remains to unchanged due to Cyclone Fani and as per the NEET 2019 exam schedule, the written exam will be conducted on May 5 across allotted 2019 NEET exam centers.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEET 2019: NTA to Change Exam Centers Allotted in Odisha in Wake of Cyclone Fani
Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri, in the Indian state of Odisha. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Cyclone Fani Impact | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the 2019 NEET examination centres for several states, a few days back due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Election. As the category 4 extremely severe cyclone Fani also pronounced as Cyclone Foni hit Odisha coast near Puri on Friday morning, a change in NEET 2019 examination centres allotted to student in the state is expected soon.

The NEET 2019 examination date remains to unchanged and as per the NEET 2019 exam schedule, the written exam will be conducted on May 5 across allotted 2019 NEET exam centers.

However, an official confirmation in the form of notification or circular for the same is not available at the exam conducting authority NTA’s website. Candidates, willing to appear for the medical-dental NEET exam on May 5, are suggested to download their 2019 NEET admit card again.

Candidates appearing for NEET 2019 examination are advised to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card. The revised admit card will carry details of the 2019 NEET exam centers or venue, address and the code.

Odisha has seven NEET exam centers for the year 2019. The NEET 2019 examination centers are Angul (3601), Balasore/Baleswar (3602), Behrampur (3603), Bhubaneshwar 3604, Cuttack (3605), Rourkela (3606), Sambalpur (3607).

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram