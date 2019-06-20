NEET 2019: Online Registration for MBBS, BDS Odisha JEE Counselling Begins Today at ojee.nic.in
Registrations for NEET Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Counselling 2019 will be open till June 25 on the official website ojee.nic.in
NEET Odisha JEE Counselling 2019 | The online registration process for NEET 2019 Odisha JEE Counselling will start today, June 20 (Thursday) 5pm onwards.
The qualifying NEET 2019 candidates can apply for participating in the NEET 2019 Odisha JEE Counselling round by registering at ojee.nic.in. The last date for filling and submitting the NEET 2019 online applications for Odisha JEE Counselling is June 25 (11:59 pm) and the subsequent document verification sessions will take place at designated nodal centers between June 26 and June 29 from 10 AM to 5 PM.
The official schedule of NEET 2019 Odisha JEE Counselling mentioning the day-wise events can be read by clicking on the URL. According to information available in the circular, the NEET 2019 Odisha Merit List will be published on July 1.
NEET 2019 Odisha JEE Counselling: Registration Process
Register for counseling round for seeking admission in MBBS, BDS courses in medical/dental institutes located in Odisha within the said datelines. Steps to be followed for registering and filling online applications of NEET 2019 Odisha JEE Counselling are given below:
Step 1: Visit official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage there is ‘Registration for NEET 2019 OJEE MBBS/BDS Seats’ link, click on it
Step 3: You will be redirected on new window, here register as steps are directed
Step 4: Complete all important steps, preview the application of NEET 2019 Odisha JEE Counselling
Step 5: Submit the application form and take a print out.
After declaration of NEET 2019 Odisha JEE State Merit List, shortlisted candidates have to give names of their preferred medical/dental colleges in online mode. The OJEE MBBS/BDS 2019 choice filling and locking process will be held two days July 1 and July 2 (from 11 AM to 11:59 PM).
