Over 7.95 Lakh Candidates Living in India Clear NEET 2019 Exam
NEET 2019 was cleared by a total of 7,95,031 candidates living in India and as many as 315 foreign nationals, 1,209 NRIs, 441 candidates holding OCI cards and 46 PIOs also cleared the exam.
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The NEET Medical Result 2019 has been released by the National Testing Agency at ntaneet.nic.in.
Here are some statistics related to NEET 2019.
A total of 7,95,031 candidates living in India cleared NEET 2019. As many as 315 foreign nationals, 1,209 NRIs, 441 candidates holding OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards and 46 PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) also cleared the exam.
Two candidates scored 700 marks out of 720 but secured different ranks, five scored 695, two 691, 16 candidates scored 690, three scored 687, 13 scored 685 and five scored 686 marks.
According to officials, if two candidates are tied on the same score, the one who obtains the higher marks in biology gets a higher rank.
Those who score high in chemistry are given the next preference.
Delhi had the highest percentage of candidates clearing the exam at 74.92, followed by Haryana (73.41) and Chandigarh (73.24). Nagaland had the lowest pass percentage at 34.52.
There was a rise of 14.52 per cent in the number of students who registered for NEET this year.
As many as2,86,245 candidates in the unreserved category,3,75,635 in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, 99,890 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and 35,272 in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category cleared the exam.
In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said 79.31 per cent of the candidates took the exam in English, while 11.84 per cent opted for Hindi. The percentage of candidates who took the exam in regional languages stood at 8.86.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India respectively
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Alexa Will Soon Plan Your Family Night Out, Movie Dates And Book an Uber too
- Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg
- 2019 Upcoming SUVs in India - MG Hector, Kia SP2i, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and More
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s