NEET 2019 Registration Begins 1 November, Exam on 5 May 2019, to be Held Just Once-A-Year in Pen-Paper Mode

NEET 2019 Registration and Examination Schedule has been shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website – nta.ac.in , as per which, the registration for NEET 2019 i.e. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Medical and Dental admissions to Undergraduate courses is scheduled to begin on 1 November 2018 and will continue till 30 November 2018.The official notification states that the NEET 2019 examination will be organized on 5 May 2019 in a single session in the Pen and Paper mode only; thereby refuting HRDs hints of an online examination.While the HRD was keen on introducing Computed Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested continuing with the Pen and Paper mode to ensure medical aspirants from rural and economically poor background do not take a hit because of change of mode of the examination.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also intervened with the HRD’s proposal of conducting NEET twice a year viz February and May, every year. As per the Health Ministry, students of Class 12th appear for their Annual Board exams in the months of February and March across the country, thereby, conducting NEET in February and May will put additional stress on candidates aspiring admissions to medical and dental undergraduate courses.– 1 November 2018– 30 November 2018– 15 April 2019– 5 May 2019– 5 June 2019Candidates can check the complete schedule here: