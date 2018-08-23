English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NEET 2019 Registration Begins 1 November, Exam on 5 May 2019, to be Held Just Once-A-Year in Pen-Paper Mode
The official notification states that the NEET 2019 examination will be organized on 5 May 2019 in a single session in the Pen and Paper mode only; thereby refuting HRDs hints of an online examination.
Representative image.
Loading...
NEET 2019 Registration and Examination Schedule has been shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website – nta.ac.in, as per which, the registration for NEET 2019 i.e. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Medical and Dental admissions to Undergraduate courses is scheduled to begin on 1 November 2018 and will continue till 30 November 2018.
The official notification states that the NEET 2019 examination will be organized on 5 May 2019 in a single session in the Pen and Paper mode only; thereby refuting HRDs hints of an online examination.
While the HRD was keen on introducing Computed Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested continuing with the Pen and Paper mode to ensure medical aspirants from rural and economically poor background do not take a hit because of change of mode of the examination.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also intervened with the HRD’s proposal of conducting NEET twice a year viz February and May, every year. As per the Health Ministry, students of Class 12th appear for their Annual Board exams in the months of February and March across the country, thereby, conducting NEET in February and May will put additional stress on candidates aspiring admissions to medical and dental undergraduate courses.
NEET UG 2019 Examination Schedule:
Online Registration Begins – 1 November 2018
Online Registration Ends – 30 November 2018
Download Admit Cards – 15 April 2019
Date of Exam – 5 May 2019
Declaration of Result – 5 June 2019
Candidates can check the complete schedule here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/nta-exam-press-release.pdf
Also Watch
The official notification states that the NEET 2019 examination will be organized on 5 May 2019 in a single session in the Pen and Paper mode only; thereby refuting HRDs hints of an online examination.
While the HRD was keen on introducing Computed Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested continuing with the Pen and Paper mode to ensure medical aspirants from rural and economically poor background do not take a hit because of change of mode of the examination.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also intervened with the HRD’s proposal of conducting NEET twice a year viz February and May, every year. As per the Health Ministry, students of Class 12th appear for their Annual Board exams in the months of February and March across the country, thereby, conducting NEET in February and May will put additional stress on candidates aspiring admissions to medical and dental undergraduate courses.
NEET UG 2019 Examination Schedule:
Online Registration Begins – 1 November 2018
Online Registration Ends – 30 November 2018
Download Admit Cards – 15 April 2019
Date of Exam – 5 May 2019
Declaration of Result – 5 June 2019
Candidates can check the complete schedule here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/nta-exam-press-release.pdf
Also Watch
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Him Too: Asia Argento Accuser Issues First Statement, Says Was Afraid to Be Part of 'Public Narrative'
- Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6: It is a Neck-And-Neck Battle That Might See OnePlus 6 Losing
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
- Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...