Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

NEET 2019 Second Round Seat Allotment Result to be Released on July 17 at mcc.nic.in

The NEET admission authority Medical Counseling Committee after conducting the NEET 2019 allotment process will release the second round of NEET 2019 seat allotment result on Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NEET 2019 Second Round Seat Allotment Result to be Released on July 17 at mcc.nic.in
Representative image.
Loading...

NEET 2019 Counselling | The Medical Counseling Committee MCC will release the NEET 2019 second round seat allotment result on July 17. The NEET admission authority Medical Counseling Committee after conducting the NEET 2019 allotment process will release the second round of NEET 2019 seat allotment result on Wednesday. The NEET Seat Allotment Second Round Result 2019 will be declared by the Medical Counseling Committee on its official website mcc.nic.in

The NEET 2019 seat allotment process for second round has started on July 15, Monday, and the last date is July 16.

Once, the NEET 2019 seat allotment result for round two of admission is released, candidates allotted with NEET MBBS, NEET BDS seat can participate in subsequent admission process. Selected candidates have to report at their respective NEET 2019 medical-dental college for fee submission within stipulated time period.

However, candidates who wish to leave their NEET 2019 admission seat due to any reason can complete exit formalities within two days of NEET 2019 seat allotment result declaration. As mentioned in the NEET counseling schedule for the current academic year, the candidates can report at NEET 2019 counseling center from July 17 to July 25 for confirming admission. However, for cancellation of allotted seat, the deadline is July 19, subject to release of NEET 2019 result for round two seat allotment.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held once in a year for admission to medical courses; this year NEET 2019 was conducted on May 5 by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET 2019: Steps to check NEET MBBS, BDS Seat Allotment Result

Step 1- Visit the Medical Counseling Committee’s official website mcc.nic.in

Step 2-Click on the link reading ‘Final Result for Round 2 seat allotment of NEET 2019‘

Step 3- NEET MBBS 2019 seat allotment result, NEET BDS 2019 seat allotment result will open in PDF file

Step 4- On allotted with seat, download NEET 2019 seat allotment letter

Seats left vacant due to transfer or non-reporting of candidates in second round NEET 2019 MBBS, NEET 2019 BDS counseling, will be transferred to state quota admission.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram