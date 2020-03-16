NEET 2020 Correction Window Open at ntaneet.nic.in: Things to Keep in Mind
To make necessary amendments to their National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2020 application forms, aspirants will have to go to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for NEET 2020 application forms. The agency, which is the examination conducting body, activated the window on March 13 and it will be open till March 19. To make necessary amendments to their National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2020 application forms, aspirants will have to go to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in and log on to the exam portal.
In a notification, the agency said candidates can verify their particulars and make necessary corrections in their application form.
It added that students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir regions, who submitted their NEET 2020 application forms through offline mode, can also avail the facility and the agency said that it would share application number with them separately.
How to correct mistakes in NEET 2020 Application Form
Step 1: Go to the official exam portal at ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login section
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: You will receive a message outlining about application correction option
Step 5: Go to the application form and make relevant changes
Step 6: Ascertain all the changes made and submit them on the website
Step 7: You will have to pay the requisite application fee for the changes made
Step 8: Download and take out a printout of the application correction slip for future reference
Candidates must note that the agency will not give them further chance for making changes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Coronavirus News Affecting Your Mental Health? Here’s the WHO Guideline
- Coronavirus Scare in India: Film, TV and Web Series Shooting to be Put on Hold Until March 31
- Sara Ali Khan Turns Tour Guide in Varanasi, Watch Video
- Kerala Partners With Qkopy For Android App To Help us Track Coronavirus Updates
- Coronavirus Outbreak | Why Covid-19 Is A Disease Of Pandemic Proportions?