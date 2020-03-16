NEET 2020 Correction Window Open at ntaneet.nic.in: Things to Keep in Mind

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for NEET 2020 application forms. The agency, which is the examination conducting body, activated the window on March 13 and it will be open till March 19. To make necessary amendments to their National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2020 application forms, aspirants will have to go to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in and log on to the exam portal.

In a notification, the agency said candidates can verify their particulars and make necessary corrections in their application form.

It added that students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir regions, who submitted their NEET 2020 application forms through offline mode, can also avail the facility and the agency said that it would share application number with them separately.

How to correct mistakes in NEET 2020 Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official exam portal at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login section

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: You will receive a message outlining about application correction option

Step 5: Go to the application form and make relevant changes

Step 6: Ascertain all the changes made and submit them on the website

Step 7: You will have to pay the requisite application fee for the changes made

Step 8: Download and take out a printout of the application correction slip for future reference

Candidates must note that the agency will not give them further chance for making changes.

