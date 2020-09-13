NEET 2020 LIVE Updates: Social Distancing, Staggered Entry to be Ensured as Nearly 16 Lakh Students to Appear for Exam Today

Event Highlights 16 Lakh Students Set to Appear

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," said a senior NTA official. "Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time," the official added. Taking further precautions, the NTA has made hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times and replaced the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers.

Sep 13, 2020 8:07 am (IST) RECAP | The conducting of the JEE-NEET exams had earlier snowballed into a political issue, with opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and DMK chief MK Stalin asking the Centre to reconsider holding the exams during the pandemic. Opposition chief ministers, including Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, who said states were being "bulldozed" in the name of federalism, had approached the Supreme Court, but were turned down. Sep 13, 2020 8:01 am (IST) Staggered Reporting Time, Isolation Rooms in Place | As directed by the Supreme Court and Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an extensive list of guidelines for the exam. These include staggered reporting times and seating to ensure social distancing. There will be "isolation rooms" for candidates whose body temperature is above the prescribed limit. The testing agency has also sought a self-declaration that says candidates do not have any symptoms or suffer from Covid or have not been in touch with a Covid-positive person. Sep 13, 2020 7:57 am (IST) 16 Lakh Students Set to Appear | Nearly 2.3 lakh students have registered for NEET in Maharashtra, which is worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 1.67 lakh students will take the exam in Uttar Pradesh, while Karnataka has around 1.19 lakh students, Tamil Nadu has 1.18 lakh and Kerala 1.16 lakh. Together these states account for over 8.57 lakh NEET aspirants. Overall, more than 16 lakh students have registered for this exam. Sep 13, 2020 7:49 am (IST) READ | NEET 2020 to Be Held Today with Strict Covid-19 Protocol in Place, Over 15 Lakh Students to Appear In order to ensure that social distancing is maintained, the NTA has increased the number of centres while reducing the number of candidates per room. Sep 13, 2020 7:46 am (IST) NTA has made hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times and replaced the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers. Candidates have been advised to come to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers. However, they will be provided three-ply masks once they enter the centre. Sep 13, 2020 7:43 am (IST) West Bengal: NEET examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against COVID-19. Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology yesterday said, "1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre." pic.twitter.com/Q8Gq79gSV9 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020 Sep 13, 2020 7:43 am (IST) Centres Incrased to 3,843 | In order to ensure that social distancing is maintained, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. This has led to changes in centres for a few candidates, but the city of exam centre remains unchanged for all. Sep 13, 2020 7:37 am (IST) SOPs, Dress Code Allotted | The NEET Exam was formally known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and ensures admission to various medical institutes across India. In all to take care of the health of all the candidates as well as the examination faculty, the NTA has issued a set of revised SOPs for everyone to follow. The candidates have been allotted a dress code along with the list of items they can carry to the examination center. Sep 13, 2020 7:34 am (IST) The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) today despite several objections and after much hullabaloo amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The medical entrance examination will be held with strict precautions in place, the agency said. A total of 15.97 lakh students have registered for the exam, which has already been deferred twice.

Candidates have been advised to come to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers. However, they will be provided three-ply masks once they enter the centre. The candidates will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination. Students in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be provided the means of transportation by the government. In Kolkata and Mumbai, the Metro Railways and local trains will run special services for NEET candidates. A group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.



The NTA NEET 2020 exam is being held after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the exam amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Refusing to postpone the exam, the court said a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.



Several opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK president MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also demanded that the NEET and JEE be postponed.



The exam has also been contentious, with cases of student suicides on a rise. A Madurai-based MBBS aspirant Jyothy Sridurga ended her life on Saturday, becoming the second student from Tamil Nadu within a week to die by suicide out of fear and anxiety.



NEET had turned into a festering social issue in Tamil Nadu on the back of another suicide three years ago. A student with a solid performance in her 12th class, Anitha was unable to crack the exam and had moved the Supreme Court challenging it. Her death had sent shockwaves across the state and firmly established an anti-NEET sentiment in Tamil Nadu.