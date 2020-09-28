NEET 2020: NTA Opens Window to Challenge Answer Key; Check Out Steps To Do It

The National Testing Agency has released the answer keys of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam on its official website. The window to challenge the answers will be open from September 27 to September 29 for the candidates. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for each question they challenge. In case the challenge is found correct, the amount will be refunded.

This year, however, NTA has not released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to the students, which has been a cause for concern for them. Several students have complained that they do not remember the choice they made during the exam and hence would not be able to compare their responses from the answer key.

Where can I find the answer key for the NTA NEET 2020 exam?

The answer key to NEET 2020 exam is available on NTA’s official website.

How to download the NEET 2020 answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET 2020 exam at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: In the Download section, click on the link which says “NEET 2020 answer key”

Step 3: Save the PDF

Steps to challenge NEET 2020 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET 2020 exam at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Login to your registered account using account credentials

Step 3: Click on 'Apply for Key challenge'

Step 4: Select the appropriate test booklet code

Step 5: Choose the questions that need to be challenged

Step 6: Provide your preferred choice in the “Suggested answer by the candidate” option

Step 7: Click on the Submit button

Step 8: Confirm the challenges made and then click on Final Submit

Step 9: Make the payment of fee using electronic means

Step 10: Save the acknowledgment form

The candidates will know the result of their challenges when NTA posts the NEET final answer key 2020 with necessary changes incorporated in it.

NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13, 2020 at various centres across the country. Successful candidates will be allowed to enroll into various government and private medical schools.