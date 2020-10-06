NEET 2020: NTA Releases OMR Response Sheets, Check the Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets for aspirants who applied for admission into various medical colleges in India. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) OMR response sheets as well as answer keys was released by NTA on Monday, October 5.

All the candidates who sat for NTA NEET 2020 exam can now check their answers and tally it with the provisional answer key NEET 2020 to calculate their marks. The students’ response sheets or the OMR sheets can be checked and downloaded on the official website of NTA NEET 2020 at ntaneet.ac.in.

How to Download NTA NEET OMR Sheet 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at nta.nic.in or search the website link ntaneet.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET 2020 OMR Sheet’ under Latest Announcement on the homepage

Step 3: You will redirected to another window where you will be asked to key in your login credentials. Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Click to access the NEET 2020 OMR Sheet

Step 5: You can download the OMR or the response sheets of NEET 2020 and tally your responses with NEET 2020 answer key

NTA NEET 2020 OMR Sheet – Direct Link

The NEET 2020 OMR response sheet will have answers for all the subjects you attended in the NTA NEET 2020 exam, including Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). In case you do not find the answer you chose reflected on the NEET OMR response sheet, candidates are free to raise the objects with the exam-conducting authority. Once the answers are locked in, NEET will soon announce the results.

For the unversed, the NEET 2020 exam was held for aspirants seeking admissions to various undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in institutes including AIIMS and JIPMER. The NEET 2020 exam, held on September 13, was a pen-and-paper based test. The exam was attended by more than 14 lakh students this year.