NEET 2020 Result to be Declared Tomorrow at ntaneet.nic.in; How to Check Scores Online

NEET Result 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result on Friday (October 16) at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examintion will be able to check their result by using application ID and date of birth. A total of 15 lakh candidates sat for the NEET 2020.

NTA has already released the provisional answer key on September 26 and opened the objection window on September 27 to challenge the answer key in case of any doubt. Exam officials will release the result after considering all the valid objections and challenges.

NEET Result 2020: How to check the score -

Step 1: Visit at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Once homepage appears, click on the active link box for NEET Result 2020

Step 3: Now, enter basic details like registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and security code

Step 4: Once you enter the details, click on submit

Step 5: NEET Result 2020 will come up on your screen. Download the result on your device and take a prinout of the same for future reference

Once the NEET scorecard 2020 will be released, the NTA will announce the NEET 2020 cut-off. NEET 2020 Cut-off will vary according to the categories. Candidates scoring more than the cut-off will be allowed to participate in the NEET counselling 2020. Last year, the cut-off for general category was 134 out of 720 while for SC/ST and OBC candidates it was 107 out of 720.

NEET 2020 qualified candidates will be offered admission to 80,055 seats in MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 in BDS (dentistry) in state medical colleges. Apart from these, candidates will be also provided admission to 1,205 seats for MBBS in AIIMS, 200 in JIPMER, 525 in Veterinary and 52,720 in AYUSH.

The 85% seats of the NEET counselling are offered under state quota and 15% seats are available for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. NEET Counselling for the AIQ seats is conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and for state quota seats, the counselling is conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.