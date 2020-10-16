NEET 2020 Results: NTA to Declare UG Results Today at ntaneet.nic.in, How to Check Scorecards

After much delay, the NTA NEET UG Results 2020 will be announced today on October 16. As announced by the National Testing Agency before, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 will be out on Friday, two days after the exam-conducting authority arranged the special exam for students who miss the previous session. The NTA will announce NEET UG Results 2020 in online mode, which can be checked on the official website ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in.

The announcement about the date of result declaration was made on Monday, October 12. However, the authorities did not reveal the exact timings for the declaration of the NTA NEET UG Results 2020.

As per the Supreme Court’s instruction, NTA was directed to conduct NEET UG exam 2020 for students who couldn’t attend it previously due to COVID-19 pandemic. After conducting exams for them on October 14, the SC observed that the NTA should announce the final result for all by October 16.

For all those who are awaiting their NTA NEET UG Results 2020, it is important to note that the website will display the result and marks only up to 90 days from the date of declaration. To check the result on the official website, students will require their login credentials.

NTA NEET UG Results 2020: Here’s How to check

STEP 1: Search for the web address ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Once redirected to the official website, look for the link that reads, ‘NEET result’

STEP 3: For logging in, enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Your NEET UG Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a printout

The NTA conducted NEET UG Exam 2020 on September 13. Along with the result, students can also expect the authorities to release the NEET Final Answer Key 2020.