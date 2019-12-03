NEET 2020 UG Admissions: Only One Medical Entrance Exam for All Institutes from This Year

If you are a medical aspirant, and has been worried about giving different admission tests for AIIMS, JIPMER and other medical institutes, after appearing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET examination, it’s time to shed the worry. In a relief-giving move, the National Testing Agency or NTA has announced that it will conduct only one common exam (NEET) for admission to all medical colleges across the country. This will include institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER. Till last year, AIIMS and JIPMER used to have their own entrance examination.

NTA is the exam-conducting authority for NEET. It conducts national level examinations, all throughout India. The new move has come as a huge relief for both parents as well as aspirants, who are seeking admission into various medical institutes.

As mentioned in the official notification released by NTA, “Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law. Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions will be made through NEET. The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to Institutes of National Importance (INIs) like AIIMS.”

The NTA NEET Registration 202 has started from December 2 and will continue till December 31. The candidates can deposit the fee till January 1.

