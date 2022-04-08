NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on July 17. While the exam date announcement has come as a relief, not everyone is happy with the timing of the exam. With a gap of only about two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam, a large section of students is demanding postponement.

Students claim that they will not get adequate time to prepare. Some students also took to social media blogging site to demand change in NEET 2022 exam dates. Candidates claim that as NTA has postpend the engineering entrance exam JEE Main despite having two chances a year at JEE, then NTA should also postpone NEET, considering there is only one chance at taking the medical entrance exam.

A large section of NEET aspirants are trending #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 on Twitter demanding a new exam date.

Stating the same a candidate said,

Is @DG_NTA dumb they are giving extension to jee candidates despite of having multiple attempts whereas NEET ug aspirants get only one. Also between boards and neet there is a gap of only 1 month. This cant be justified.There must be an extension of 1 month. #postponeneetug2022— Siddharth Kumar⚡ (@siddharthkr04) April 7, 2022

Another candidate said,

Jee mains get postponedNeet students to NTA - #postponeneetug2022 pic.twitter.com/wfZdbpzO5O — R K Arya (@theritesharya) April 7, 2022

Some candidates also highlighted that several other exams including CUET and JEE mains are clashing, which is why NTA should consider postponing of the exam.

Advertisement

Using the hashtag RescheduleNEETUG2022, #postponeneetug2022, #neet2022, and #neetug2022 many other students also posted similar demands to reschedule the exam.

@dpradhanbjp@EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi @amitmalviya @AmitShah @DG_NTAPlease postpone neet by 1 month to provide adequate time for dropper who just not got seats in already delayed counceling & those who appearing in boardsPlease help & take decision fast#postponeneetug2022— Magarmach (@Magarmach01) April 8, 2022

The counselling for #NEETUG2021 has already been late and it’s still pending, also #JEEMain2022dates have been revised and shifted to July. The aspirants sitting for #NEETUG 2022 aren’t satistfied with the date announced recently. They want more time@DG_NTA#postponeneetug2022— SheikhAlex (@Khanishu0066) April 7, 2022

Many candidates have also started polls on social media platforms asking students if they are okay with the NEET exam dates.

Neet exam should be on Aug of last week We need time for preparation of neet it totally injustice with us! #postponeneetug2022— (@MayurKa23842260) April 8, 2022

The schedule of the exam is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam till last date of NEET 2022 registration, May 6, 2022. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes and has allowed students irrespective if age to apply for medical entrance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.