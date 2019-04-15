SPONSORED BY
NEET Admit Card 2019 Release Date: NTA to Release NEET 2019 Admit Card Today

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
NTA NEET Admit Card 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NTA NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Admit Card 2019 today (April 15). The National Testing Agency or NTA will release the NEET entrance exam admit card 2019or hall ticket through its official website, ntaneet.nic.in (https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx).

Candidates who have applied for the NEET entrance exam 2019 can download their NEET Admit Card 2019 from the National Testing Agency’s website.

The NEET entrance examination 2019, which will be conducted in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, will take place on May 5. Over 15 lakh candidates have applied for NEET entrance examination 2019, which is compulsory for all Indian students who want to pursue medicine in India and abroad.

Last year, around 13 lakh candidates appeared for NEET entrance examination.

Here’s how you can download your NEET Admit Card 2019:
Step 1: Visit NTA’s official website, ntaneet.nic.in and
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download NEET Admit Card 2019’
Step 3: You will be directed to another page where you will have to log in
Step 4: Log in on this page using your NEET Entrance Examination 2019 registration number
STEP 5: Download your NTA NEET Admit Card 2019 and take a print out

It is important to note that this year it is compulsory for candidates to print the NEET Admit Card 2019. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the NEET entrance examination without a valid admit card.

The candidates who are appearing for NTA NEET entrance examination can prepare through mock tests and sample papers available on NTA’s website ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET entrance examination was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last year in 2018. This is the first time that NTA will be conducting this examination.
