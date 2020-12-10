NEET and JEE Exams 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Exam Dates, Syllabus and More

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak on Thursday interacted with students, teachers and parents regarding the upcoming competitive examinations. The interaction, which was aired live on the Minister’s Twitter and Facebook pages, aimed at addressing various concerns of the students with respect to the dates and syllabus of NEET and JEE Exams 2021.

Here are the highlights of the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s address regarding NEET and JEE Exams 2021:

The Education Minister said that the authorities are aiming to conduct the NEET and JEE Exams 2021 in a well-planned manner without any delay in the schedule.

Pokhriyal dismissed the possibility of the competitive exams getting cancelled, saying that they were conducted this year despite the difficulties arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. He cited the Supreme Court order to go ahead with the exams and not waste a year of students. He added that the students had welcomed the government’s decision and hence, those exams would surely be conducted in the coming year as per schedule.

Responding to a query regarding postponement of NEET and JEE Exams 2021 in view of the pandemic, Pokhriyal said that all necessary measures will be taken by the authorities to declare the exam dates for the students at the earliest. He said that the discussions are on regarding finalizing the NEET and JEE Exams dates.

Several students and teachers had queried regarding the change in syllabus for the upcoming exams, to which the Education Minister said that the pattern of the question paper may be tweaked and the questions from the portion of the syllabus that has been removed for the Board exams will carry less weightage. Pokhriyal noted the suggestions by students to reduce the syllabus for the competitive exams by 10 to 20 per cent. No final decision has, however, been taken in this regard so far.

The National Testing Authority (NTA), which conducts the NEET and JEE Exams, is expected to release the exam dates and other important details regarding the competitive exams soon.