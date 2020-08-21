NEET and JEE Main Exam to Go Ahead as Per Schedule in September, Confirms National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency on Friday confirmed that the JEE (Main) exam will be be held from September 1-6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.

The announcement came on a day when there was speculation that dates for the JEE and NEET, which are held for admission to premier engineering and medical schools of the country, may be delayed by a few more days amid a demand by students.

JEE and NEET are usually conducted in the month of April, but are set to be held in September after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas for further postponement earlier this week. The JEE (Main) exam will be held between September 1 and 6 and JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is slated to be conducted on September 13.

The NTA in a statement on Friday said it has made the requisite arrangements to hold the exams, including sanitisation of centres before and after exams and ensuring the supply of fresh masks and gloves.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week dismissed a plea filed by a group of students and parents, demanding postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 entrance exams. The court stated it cannot put the careers of lakhs of students in jeopardy since the whole academic year is at stake.