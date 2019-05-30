Take the pledge to vote

NEET Answer Key 2019: NTA Released NEET Answer Key at ntaneet.nic.in, Raise Objection by May 31

National Testing Agency released the NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 at the official website ntaneet.nic.in; while the NEET Result 2019 is likely to be declared in the first week of June.

Trending Desk

May 30, 2019
NEET Answer Key 2019: NTA Released NEET Answer Key at ntaneet.nic.in, Raise Objection by May 31
NEET Answer Key 2019 Released | The official NEET Answer Key 2019 is released by the National Testing Agency or NTA and the same is available for download at the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates can download the NEET Answer Key 2019, NTA NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key till May 31. It has to be noted that candidates doubting their marked answers can challenge the official NEET Answer Key 2019 by following a prescribed process and paying applicable fee for re-evaluation. The last day for raising objection in the declared NTA NEET Answer Key, NEET Medical Answer Key is May 31, tomorrow (Friday).

Steps for raising objection in NEET Answer Key 2019
Step 1- Visit the NTA NEET website- ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2- Complete the candidate login formalities by entering your application number, password
Step 3- On logging into your account, you will get an option 'Apply NEET Answer Key 2019 Challenge'
Step 4- Click it and the question paper will appear on the screen with your marked responses, select the desired questions, which you want to challenge
Step 5- On selecting your desired question, then move to select the probable answer you think should be the accurate one
Step 6- Do the final selection of question and answer with choosing the question and answer IDs for them
Step 7- Submit your objections of NEET Answer Key 2019 by clicking on 'Final Submit' button
Step 8- Pay the fee of Rs 1000 for each questions in online mode
Step 9- Take a print out of fee payment done for challenged NEET Answer Key 2019

On received objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, the responsible authorities will reevaluate the answers and then the final NEET result will be declared. Candidates to get back the refund only if the challenged question is found correct and the marks for the same question will also be added on the scorecard.

The NEET Result 2019 is likely to be declared in the first week of June.
