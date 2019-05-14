English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET Answer Key 2019: NTA to Release Official Answer Key Shortly, Check at ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2019 official answer keys will be released by National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly at ntaneet.nic.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
NEET Answer Key 2019| The National Testing Agency will release the official NEET Answer Key 2019, 2019 NEET Answer Key in online mode today very soon. The NEET 2019 Answer Key will be officially published today by the apex exam conducting authority National Testing Agency also known as NTA on its official website ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA is set to release the NEET Answer Key 2019 for all paper codes simultaneously.
Candidates can check the NEET 2019 Answer Key for all the paper codes P1, P2, P3, P4, Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4, once it gets released today by the National Testing Agency.
NTA NEET Answer Key 2019: Steps to download
Candidates, who have appeared in the national level medical NEET entrance exam, can download the official NTA NEET Answer Key 2019 with these steps
Step 1: Visit the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘download the NEET answer key 2019’ tab
Step 3: On candidate login window, enter the required details like registration number/password
Step 4: Select the paper code for NEET 2019 Answer Key and click enter tab
Step 5: The NTA 2019 NEET Answer Key for the applied paper code will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and tally the official answer key with your marked answers in the NEET exam
The downloaded NEET answer key 2019 help candidates with rough estimate of correct answers and marks scored in the NEET exam. After, the release of NEET answer key, the preceding process encompassing raising and accepting objection will take place.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) formerly called as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) was conducted on May 5.
