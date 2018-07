NEET Counseling 2018 Choice Filling & Locking Process Concludes at 5PM Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counseling 2018 Choice Filling & Locking Process for 2nd round has begun today i.e. 9th July 2018 by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website - mcc.nic.in . The choice filling & locking window will be open from 10:00 AM to 5:00PM, today. The processing of seat allotment will be completed in 2 days i.e. from 10th July to 11th July 2018 and the result will be declared on 12th July. The candidates who will make it to the second round of seat allotment will need to report from 13th to 22nd July 2018. Candidates who seek to complete the process of choice filling and locking must login to their profile by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mcc.nic.in Step 2 – Click on link, ‘UG Medical Counseling’ on the home pageStep 3 – Login with required credentials and SubmitStep 4 – Complete the processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/LoginChoice/Login The registration and Choice Filling process for Mop-up round will begin from 12th August and end on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM, once the 2nd round is complete.Candidates are advised to visit official website to get detailed information regarding the complete schedule at below mentioned url: