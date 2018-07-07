GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NEET Counseling 2018 Round 2 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Register Before 8th July 5PM

The second round of Counseling has been started from 6th July 2018 and will end on 8th July 2018, 5:00 PM for the allotment process of 15% All India Quota seats of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018.

Updated:July 7, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
NEET Counseling 2018 Round 2 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Register Before 8th July 5PM
Screen grab of MCC web portal.
NEET Counseling 2018 Round 2 Registration has begun by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website - mcc.nic.in. The second round of Counseling has been started from 6th July 2018 and will end on 8th July 2018, 5:00 PM for the allotment process of 15% All India Quota seats of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018.

The choice filling and locking window will be available from 10:00 AM to 5:00PM on Monday, 9th July 2018, while the result will be out on 12th July and candidates who will make it to the second round of seat allotment will need to report from 13th to 22nd July 2018.


The registration process is available now on the official website of MCC and eligible candidates can register by following the instructions given below:


How to Register for NEET Counseling 2018 Round 2?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mcc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘UG Medical Counseling’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the form with required information and Submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/registration/RegisterVerify

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
