NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule: Registration for First Round to Begin from Oct 27; Result to be Released on Nov 5

NEET counselling 2020 schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Those who have qualified NEET 2020 can check NEET counselling (UG) schedule 2020 on the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. The registration process for first round of NEET counselling 2020 will commence from October 27 and it will end on November 2 (5 pm). The registration fee can be paid till 7 pm on November 2.

Candidates can fill NEET counselling 2020 registration choices from October 28 to November 2. Choice locking process will start at 4 pm on November 2 and continue till 11.59 pm on the same day. The process of NEET 2020 seat allotment will be carried out from November 3 to November 4. The result of the first round of NEET 2020 seat allotment will be released on November 5. Those who are allotted seat in the first round of NEET counselling 2020 will have to report between November 6 and November 12.

The registration for the second round of NEET 2020 counselling will take place from November 18 to November 22 (3 pm). Candidates can submit registration fee till 5 pm on November 22.

Choice filling for NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 will begin from November 19 and continue till November 22. Candidates can lock their choices from 3 pm to 11.59 pm on November 22.

The NEET 2020 Round 2 seat allotment process will be carried out from November 23 to November 24. The result for the second round of seat allotment will be announced on November 25. Those who get a seat will have to report between November 26 and December 2.

The counselling schedule has been put out for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

“Transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats to State Quota on 3rd Dec, 2020 (Only 15 per cent All India Quota),” says the MCC.

The mop-up round for central, deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER will start from December 10. The registration process will take place from December 10 to December 14. Candidates will be able to fill choices from December 11 to December 14 and lock choices from 3 pm to 11.59 pm on December 14. The result for this round will be declared on December 17.