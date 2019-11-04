Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'NEET Discriminates Against the Poor': Madras High Court Asks Why Centre Can't Scrap it

The court observed it is impossible to get medical college admission without going for private coaching centres to clear the NEET exam.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'NEET Discriminates Against the Poor': Madras High Court Asks Why Centre Can't Scrap it
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned the Central government during the hearing in impersonation scandal that has hit the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and asked why it should not be scrapped.

"Why can't the Centre cancel NEET like other systems implemented by the Congress-DMK regime? NEET discriminates against the poor. It is shocking that only those who attended coaching classes, paid as much as Rs. 5 lakh obtain medical seats," the court observed, adding that NEET was brought in to stop big money in medical admissions.

The court observed it is impossible to get medical college admission without going for private coaching centres to clear the NEET exam.

The NEET controversy broke out in September after the Dean of Government Medical College in Theni received two emails stating that one Udit Surya, who was in his first year of the course, had failed to clear NEET twice before succeeding in the third attempt when he appeared for it in Mumbai. Another mail was sent two days later claiming the student pursuing the course was not the same person who had appeared for the test.

An internal inquiry conducted by the college authorities found a mismatch in the photographs of the NEET identity card and the student’s general identity card and a case was registered by Theni police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram