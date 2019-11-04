'NEET Discriminates Against the Poor': Madras High Court Asks Why Centre Can't Scrap it

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned the Central government during the hearing in impersonation scandal that has hit the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and asked why it should not be scrapped.

"Why can't the Centre cancel NEET like other systems implemented by the Congress-DMK regime? NEET discriminates against the poor. It is shocking that only those who attended coaching classes, paid as much as Rs. 5 lakh obtain medical seats," the court observed, adding that NEET was brought in to stop big money in medical admissions.

The court observed it is impossible to get medical college admission without going for private coaching centres to clear the NEET exam.

The NEET controversy broke out in September after the Dean of Government Medical College in Theni received two emails stating that one Udit Surya, who was in his first year of the course, had failed to clear NEET twice before succeeding in the third attempt when he appeared for it in Mumbai. Another mail was sent two days later claiming the student pursuing the course was not the same person who had appeared for the test.

An internal inquiry conducted by the college authorities found a mismatch in the photographs of the NEET identity card and the student’s general identity card and a case was registered by Theni police.

