NEET 2020 LIVE Updates: Will SC Defer Medical Exam? Students Watch Keenly as Court Set to Hear Fresh Plea Shortly

Event Highlights Meet the Judges

NEET Scheduled on Sept 13

Justice Ashok Bhushan-led Bench

SC to Hear Fresh Plea on NEET Today



The fresh plea in SC also requests for a staggered examination over five to six days, like the JEE Main examination. Informing about the fresh plea, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava tweeted on Tuesday: "#NEET friends, Today evening I had a detailed discussion with Respected Senior Advocate, who will appear for us in our NEET Case tomorrow. We are seeking postponement, more centres, NEET in 5-6 Days etc. Both of us are working pro bono. We will try our Best. U keep studying."

Read More NEET 2020 LIVE Updates: Presenting a fresh plea for deferring the exam and requesting for more centres, the senior lawyers of the Supreme Court will today make one last ditch effort to bring relief to students who have been seeking to postpone NEET 2020 amid the coronavirus scare. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had recently conducted JEE Main 2020 examination, following which students and experts had questioned how would social distancing be maintained when more number of aspirants would sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical courses.The fresh plea in SC also requests for a staggered examination over five to six days, like the JEE Main examination. Informing about the fresh plea, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava tweeted on Tuesday: "#NEET friends, Today evening I had a detailed discussion with Respected Senior Advocate, who will appear for us in our NEET Case tomorrow. We are seeking postponement, more centres, NEET in 5-6 Days etc. Both of us are working pro bono. We will try our Best. U keep studying." Sep 9, 2020 11:32 am (IST) RECAP | On August 17, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had dismissed the pleas seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Sep 9, 2020 11:25 am (IST) Meet the Judges | Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will hear the NEET petitions today Sep 9, 2020 10:50 am (IST) NEET Scheduled on Sept 13 | The NTA is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 for over 15 lakh registered candidates is scheduled for September 13, 2020. The NTA has already released NEET 2020 admit card at ntaneet.nic.in. Sep 9, 2020 10:32 am (IST) So far, the Supreme Court has already rejected pleas for postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 twice. Recently, the court dismissed the review petition filed by six states, allowing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct JEE Main and NEET exams in September as per schedule. Sep 9, 2020 10:08 am (IST) NEET, a Pen-paper Based Exam | The JEE Main exams were conducted from September 1-6. Unlike the JEE Main, NEET 2020 will be conducted as a pen-and-paper test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes in participating institutions. Sep 9, 2020 10:06 am (IST) The 11 petitioners had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020. Sep 9, 2020 10:04 am (IST) Justice Ashok Bhushan-led Bench to Hear Plea | A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the fresh plea, which also seeks an increase in the number of examination centres and conducting NEET 2020 in more than one shift. Sep 9, 2020 10:01 am (IST) SC to Hear Fresh Plea on NEET 2020 Today | The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a fresh plea seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020). The petition has been filed by 11 petitioners.

Students arrive at a JEE exam centre in Noida ION. (Image: News18)



The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled for September, amid spurt in number of Covid-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.



A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said career of students "cannot be put under jeopardy for long". "Life has to go on. Life has to move ahead. Precious year of students cannot be wasted," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, said during the hearing conducted through video conferencing while paving the way for commencement of the exams as scheduled.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that due precautions and all safeguards would be taken while conducting these examinations. The counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that lakhs of students are looking towards the top court for relief and they were only seeking postponement of these exams.



The plea, filed by 11 students belonging to 11 states, had sought quashing of the July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), by which it was decided to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April 2020 and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams in September.



As per the public notices issued by NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 was conducted from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13. The plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, had referred to Covid-19 pandemic and said authorities be directed to conduct these exams only after normalcy is restored.