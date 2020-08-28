NEET JEE 2020 Row LIVE Updates: Jharkhand CM Asks Centre to Postpone Exams, Congress's Pan-India Protest Today

Meanwhile, Students Protest | The National Testing Agency (NTA)’s decision to go ahead with the NEET and JE exams has caused a massive upheaval with students across the country who are engaging in online protest, demanding postponement or cancellation of exams given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. Several opposition leaders as well as state government have also asked the Centre to do a rethink on the exams as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge.
Event Highlights
In a letter to Pokhriyal, the chief minister said there is a risk of spread of infection and with public transport not operating in the state, many candidates would face difficulties in reaching examination centres. This comes a day after seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, including Soren, decided to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the two competitive exams. The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament.
READ | In Letter to Education Minister, Jharkhand CM Says Logistical Issues, Pandemic Looming Over NEET, JEE Exams
In a letter to Pokhriyal, the chief minister said there is a risk of spread of infection and with public transport not operating in the state, many candidates would face difficulties in reaching…
What Safety Measures Have Been Put in Place? The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," said the NTA statement. Ensuring the social distancing norms in case of JEE (Main), the NTA has decided to make candidates sit in alternate seats.
READ | How Centre Took The Steam out of Opposition Campaign against Cancellation of NEET & JEE Exams
While there are genuine concerns around students' health and safety, National Testing Agency Director General Vineet Joshi has said that the government has made adequate preparations to hold the…
Greta Thunberg Against Exams Being Held | Famous environmental activist Greta Thunberg had previously also tweeted against holding the NEET, JEE exams amid Covid-19, and floods.
It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020
What is the Government Saying? NTA Director General Vineet Joshi, in an interview to state broadcaster Doordarshan detailed on the strength and coordination with local authorities to ensure safe conduct of the examinations. "These are national-level examinations and the authorities have been preparing for quite some time, which requires logistical thinking. I am not preparing for exams in about a day or two. We kept the pandemic and norms of social distancing in mind," he said. "We cannot lose more time in worrying about natural disasters like floods, nobody can foresee anything, we can work in saving the academic calendar, it is good for students," Joshi added.
Why Do Students Want Exams Postponed? After the Ministry of Education's NTA said that JEE (Main) and the NEET (UG) will be conducted in September, as scheduled, protests erupted on social media, with candidates seeking the postponement of the exams till the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs and the flood-related situation in many states across the country improves. Applicants have also expressed concerns about issues such as about lack of transportation and inevitable crowding if the exams are not postponed.
READ | Govt's Unilateral Move to Hold NEET, JEE Amid Covid Undermines Health Concerns of Youth: Left Parties
The Politburo said while the concern about starting the academic session in these institutions for the sake of the future of the students and those courses is valid and understandable, it's 'grossly…
Police Beat SP Workers Protesting Against Holding NEET & JEE | Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse Samajwadi Party workers, protesting before the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow against the Centre's decision to hold all-India joint entrance examinations for graduation courses in medicines and engineering in September amid the pandemic. SP workers of party's student wing reached the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and started raising slogans for organising the NEET and JEE amid the pandemic at “considerable” risks to students.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Says 'Students Want Exams' | Over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday. The minister's comments come against the backdrop of a growing chorus for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. "National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over 7 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded NEET admit cards. This shows that students want the exams be held at any cost," Pokhriyal said.
Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Today | The Congress on Wednesday announced that it will hold countrywide protests today to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams during the pandemic. In a statement AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the move is in line with concerted opposition to this "dictatorial move" of the government. State units of the Congress will be holding protests on Friday at 11 am in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters, he said.
Left Parties Oppose Exams Being Held Amid Covid-19 | The Left parties on Thursday opposed the Centre's decision to hold the JEE and NEET exams in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said it completely undermines the health concerns of students."Holding NEET-JEE exams now, with growing infections & deaths, would jeopardise the health of young aspirants. Reschedule these exams in a manner that an academic year is not lost," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.
Rajasthan Congress to Protest Against JEE, NEET Exams Being Held | Amid growing concerns over holding JEE and NEET in the country, the Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations on Friday in front of all central government offices in the state demanding postponement of the exams. The party has also decided to run a digital campaign called 'SpeakUpForStudentSafety' on social media.
Jharkhand CM Writes to Education Minister for Postponement of NEET, JEE Exams | Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to consider postponing NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Pokhriyal, the chief minister said there is a risk of spread of infection and with public transport not operating in the state, many candidates would face difficulties in reaching examination centres.
Students across the country have called for a postponement in JEE and NEET exams because of coronavirus.
During Wednesday's meeting of opposition CMs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had suggested they should jointly go to the Supreme Court and seek to defer holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). After the meeting - Congress president Sonia Gandhi also attended - Punjab Chief Minister ordered the state's Attorney General to speak to his counterparts in other states and draw a blueprint for an appeal in the top court.
The NTA said if the entrance exams are postponed further, they will put students of government colleges at a disadvantage as against private college students who do not need to appear for competitive exams and have already started an online module. Medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. While a total of 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET, 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘I Said I am Sorry and I Touched His Feet’
- Amaal Mallik Receives Death Threats on Social Media from Salman Khan Fans
- WATCH: Danish Sait Hilariously Imagines Indian Media's Coverage on Virat, Anushka's First Baby
- Who is Mehwish Hayat, the Pakistani Actress Who is Being Called Dawood Ibrahim's 'Girlfriend'?
- 'Rasode Mein Rahul Tha': Sambit Patra Mumbles 'Kokilaben Rap' on TV Debate to Troll Congress