NEET JEE 2020 Row LIVE Updates: Jharkhand CM Asks Centre to Postpone Exams, Congress's Pan-India Protest Today

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to consider postponing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in view of the coronavirus pandemic as the opposition to conducting the entrance exams continues. The Congress has announced it will hold protests across the country on Friday against the Centre's move to push ahead with all-India entrance exams for engineering and medical courses amid the coronavirus crisis. The centre has said it decided to hold the exams based on feedback from parents and students, who do not want to lose the academic year. The National Testing Agency that conducts key entrance exams in the country has also backed the Centre's decision as an attempt "to save one academic year".In a letter to Pokhriyal, the chief minister said there is a risk of spread of infection and with public transport not operating in the state, many candidates would face difficulties in reaching examination centres. This comes a day after seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, including Soren, decided to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the two competitive exams. The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament.