NEET, JEE 2020 Row LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Today Review Pleas by 6 States Seeking Exam Postponement

JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants started on September 1. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13. The apex court, in its judgement, upheld the Centre's decision to hold the competitive examinations and said, "A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on" while dismissing the students' pleas for postponement. The ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states had said that the Supreme Court's order failed to secure

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will consider the review plea in chambers. Sep 4, 2020 9:23 am (IST) 45% of JEE Candidates Skip Exam in Gujarat | Some 45 per cent candidates from Gujarat skipped the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) which began nationwide on Tuesday for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. A senior official said the percentage of students skipping the test stood at 25-30 per cent in earlier years and the current figure was "10-15 per cent" more. The state government had said on Monday that 38,167 students had registered for the exam being conducted by the Sep 4, 2020 9:04 am (IST) Students' Nationwide Opposition to JEE NEET Exams | Students from across the country, adversely affected by the pandemic, shutdowns and floods are growing more anxious as the dates for NEET and JEE draw closer. Some haven't been out of their homes for months, some are reeling from devastation caused by floods, absence of transport facilities is the concern of some students, and many are worried that they, along with their parents who'll accompany them to the test centres, could get infected by the novel Coronavirus. Sep 4, 2020 8:47 am (IST) Nearly 25% Students Drop Out from JEE Mains in First 3 Days, Data Shows | Meanwhile, in a data released yesterday, the Education Ministry revealed that out of the total 458,521 students who had registered to sit for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges, at least 114,563 students dropped out from appearing in the first three days. Sep 4, 2020 8:45 am (IST) 'SC Fails to Satisfy Safety of Students' | The plea, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, said the apex court order fails to satisfy the safety and security concerns of students who have to appear for the exams. The court had refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic. Sep 4, 2020 8:43 am (IST) The Prayer in Review Petition | The ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states had said that the Supreme Court's order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the coronavirus pandemic. The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). Sep 4, 2020 8:41 am (IST) SC Bench to Hear Review Plea in Chambers | A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will consider the review plea in chambers. The review matters in the top court are usually considered 'in-chambers' through circulation of the petition among all the judges of the bench. The judges then decide 'in-chambers' whether there is any merit in the review petition to re-examine the case in the open court hearing. The petition said as per the NTA, approximately 9.53 lakh and 15.97 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG), respectively.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).



The petition said as per the NTA, approximately 9.53 lakh and 15.97 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG), respectively. The plea said JEE Mains is slated to be conducted over 660 exam centres with 9.53 lakhs students appearing for it, roughly 1,443 students per centre. Similarly for NEET UG, 15.97 lakhs students will appear in 3,843 centres across the country, nearly 415 students per centre, it said.



Meanwhile, in data released yesterday, the Education Ministry revealed that out of the total 458,521 students who had registered to sit for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges, at least 114,563 students dropped out from appearing in the first three days.



The dropout number — approximate 25 per cent — takes the spotlight back on the demand for a change in exam dates due to the ranging Covid-19 pandemic. Only 343,958 went to give the exams on the first three days. About 54.67 per cent aspirants gave the exam on day one, 81 per cent gave it on day two and day three say an attendance of 82 per cent.



The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both exams, is holding JEE Main Exams from September 1 to September 6, while NEET will be held on September 13.