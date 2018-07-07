English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NEET & JEE Exams Twice a Year Declares Prakash Javadekar, it’s Exam Time Again in Dec 2018
NEET and JEE examination will be conducted twice a year in Computer Based mode over a span of 4 to 5 days. Candidates will be given the chance to select the date and testing center of their choice.
File photo of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar
NEET & JEE Exams will be conducted twice a year from hereon announced the Union Human Resource Development Minister – Mr. Prakash Javadekar in a press conference on Saturday.
Currently Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organizes National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for entrance to Medical and Dental courses in India and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for Engineering courses, besides National Eligibility Test (NET) & Common Management Admission Test (CMAT); however, henceforth the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be organizing partner for these National level entrance examinations in the country.
As per the details shared by Mr. Javadekar, NEET will be conducted in the months of January and April while JEE will take place in the months of February and May from the upcoming academic session.
Candidates seeking admissions can appear for NEET two times in a year and the best score will be considered for Admissions. The registration process for NEET 2018 phase 2 has already begun and interested candidates can apply till 8th July 2018.
National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on, the exams will be computer-based. The exams to be conducted on multiple dates. NEET & JEE exams to be conducted 2 times in a year, JEE in Jan & Apr & NEET in Feb and May: Union Minister P Javadekar pic.twitter.com/gJEOYmkk1Z
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018
