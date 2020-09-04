NEET, JEE Row: Exams to Go Ahead as Planned, SC Rejects Review Plea by 6 Oppn-Ruled States

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will go ahead as per the allotted dates after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition seeking the postponement of the exams.

The review petition was filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states against the court's August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide opposition from students.

Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari held the in-chamber hearing at 1:30pm on Friday in which they dismissed the review of their earlier order, allowing the government to conduct the exams in September.

The JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants had started on September 1. NEET 2020 will be held on September 13. The apex court, in its earlier judgement, had upheld the Centre's decision to hold the exams and said, "A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on" while dismissing the students’ pleas for postponement.

The ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states had said the Supreme Court's order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the coronavirus pandemic.