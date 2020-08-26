NEET, JEE Row LIVE Updates: Students Plan Protests from Home Tomorrow; Govt May Reconsider Dates

NEET, JEE Row LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA)’s decision to go ahead with the NEET and JE exams has caused a massive upheaval with students across the country planning a protest from their homes tomorrow, demanding postponement or cancellation of exams given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. From 8am, students across India eligible for the exams are set to “raise Black Flags from homes, tie black bands on arm or forehead, wear black mask, turn their profile pictures BLACK!” to protest against the decision. Several opposition leaders as well as state government have also asked the Centre to do a rethink on the exams as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have convened a meeting of opposition chief ministers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of holding NEET and JEE Main examination next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the aspirants are free from "mental agony". She wrote to Modi after the state government received a letter from the National Testing Agency to conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1. "I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," Banerjee wrote in the letter. "Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," she wrote. "We are really worried and concerned."
Aug 26, 2020 11:03 am (IST)
Subramanian Swamy Wants NEET, JEE Postponed | Rajya Sabha member and BJP National Executive member Subramanian Swamy said today - "Does government realise holding NEET /JEE exams at this juncture favours the children of rich parents in major cities? In the last 5 months the poor and lower middle class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study. PM can empathise!"
Aug 26, 2020 10:50 am (IST)
Greta Thunberg Calls Exams 'Unfair' | "It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted.
Dhananjay Munde on JEE/NEET Exams | "Conducting examinations of JEE/NEET in this covid-19 pandemic in highly uncertain situation is playing with physical and mental health of students. I urge the central government to cancel the decision of conducting this entrance examinations now. #AntiStudentModigovt," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde.
National Testing Agency Increases Centres | Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has increased number of examination centres, from 570 to 660 (JEE Main) and from 3843 from 2,546 (for NEET).
Aug 26, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
Students to Observe 'Black Protest' Tomorrow | Students across the country will observe black protest from their homes tomorrow. "Rise_AgainstExamsInCovid
on Thursday, 27th August , 8 am Onwards. Raise Black Flags from homes, tie black bands on arm or forehead, wear black mask, turn their profile pictures BLACK!," the protest message read.
Aug 26, 2020 10:21 am (IST)
SC Dismissed Plea on Postponement of Exams | The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April and NEET despite the pandemic showing no signs of ebbing, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".
Aug 26, 2020 10:19 am (IST)
Mamata Banerjee on Students' 'Mental Agony' | Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the aspirants are free from "mental agony". She wrote to Modi after the state government received a letter from the National Testing Agency to conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1.
Aug 26, 2020 10:18 am (IST)
Meeting on Postponement of NEET | On the agenda will be the issue of the postponement of NEET and strengthening federalism. The meeting has been scheduled for 2.30pm on Wednesday via video conferencing.
Aug 26, 2020 10:16 am (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Convene Meeting | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee have convened a meeting of opposition chief ministers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of holding NEET and JEE Main examination next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In this May 5, 2019 file photo, candidates wait outside an examination centre to appear in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams in Chennai. (PTI)
The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April and NEET despite the pandemic showing no signs of ebbing, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".