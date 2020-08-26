NEET, JEE Row LIVE Updates: Students Plan Protests from Home Tomorrow; Govt May Reconsider Dates

Read More

NEET, JEE Row LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA)’s decision to go ahead with the NEET and JE exams has caused a massive upheaval with students across the country planning a protest from their homes tomorrow, demanding postponement or cancellation of exams given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. From 8am, students across India eligible for the exams are set to “raise Black Flags from homes, tie black bands on arm or forehead, wear black mask, turn their profile pictures BLACK!” to protest against the decision. Several opposition leaders as well as state government have also asked the Centre to do a rethink on the exams as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have convened a meeting of opposition chief ministers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of holding NEET and JEE Main examination next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the aspirants are free from "mental agony". She wrote to Modi after the state government received a letter from the National Testing Agency to conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1. "I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," Banerjee wrote in the letter. "Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," she wrote. "We are really worried and concerned."