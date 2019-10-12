NEET MDS 2020 Registration Process Begins at nbe.edu.in; Apply by October 31

The National Board of Education (NBE) opened its registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET MDS 2020) on Saturday. The NEET MDS 2020 registration link has been activated by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on its official website at nbe.edu.in. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to fill in the application form.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test online applications can be accessed and completed till 11:55pm on October 31, 2019.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Bulletin and instructions for online submission of application form carefully before starting online submission of application form and ensure that no mandatory column in the online application form is left blank. Read the full notification here.

NEET MDS 2020: Important dates

The online submission of application form for NEET-MDS 2020 begins on October 11, 2019 from 03:00 PM onwards.

The online applications window will close on October 31, 2019.

The examination will be held on December 20

The NEET MDS 2020 Result will be declared on January 20, 2020.

Candidates should further note that submission of application form for appearing in the NEET-MDS 2020 is to be

undertaken online at the website www.nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2020: Examination fees

The prescribed exam fee of Rs. 2750/*- (for SC/ST/PWD(PH) candidates) and Rs. 3750/*- (for General/OBC candidates) should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or through Internet banking.

The cut-off date for completion of internship towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET- MDS 2020 shall be March 31, 2020.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various PG MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time).

How to apply for NEET MDS 2020 exam:

Step 1: Go to NBE official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS

Step 3: Register yourself to proceed filling the form

Step 4: Fill in all the details

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Once the application is successfully submitted the candidate will receive a text on their phone and email for the same

