NEET MDS Result 2020 Declared on nbe.edu.in, Check Via Direct Link Here

NEET MDS Result 2020 Declared | The National Board of Examinations (NBE) have announced the NEET MDS Result 2020 today, January 15. NEET MDS 2020 Results were declared around 5 pm by the National Board of Examinations on its official website nbe.edu.in. The Result has been published by the board in the form of a PDF List which contains exam roll numbers of candidates or medical aspirants who have been selected through the examination.

Candidates can log onto the official website nbe.edu.in or its result portal results.natboard.edu.in to download the NEET MDS Result PDF and check their qualifying status. The National Board of Examinations has also provided a direct link, from where students can access NEET MDS Result 2020.

Steps to check NEET MDS Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit official exam portal nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Link which says NEET MDS Result 2020

Step 3: A PDF File will open on the screen

Step 4: Download the PDF file on your computer

Step 5: Use Search Function to search for your exam roll number (as provided on admit card)

Step 6: Check your NEET Score and NEET MDS 2020 Rank

Step 8: Keep the PDF safely until the scorecard is released on 18th January 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.