Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NEET MDS Result 2020 Declared on nbe.edu.in, Check Via Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2020 Results were declared around 5 pm by the National Board of Examinations on its official website nbe.edu.in.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NEET MDS Result 2020 Declared on nbe.edu.in, Check Via Direct Link Here
Image for representation.

NEET MDS Result 2020 Declared | The National Board of Examinations (NBE) have announced the NEET MDS Result 2020 today, January 15. NEET MDS 2020 Results were declared around 5 pm by the National Board of Examinations on its official website nbe.edu.in. The Result has been published by the board in the form of a PDF List which contains exam roll numbers of candidates or medical aspirants who have been selected through the examination.

Candidates can log onto the official website nbe.edu.in or its result portal results.natboard.edu.in to download the NEET MDS Result PDF and check their qualifying status. The National Board of Examinations has also provided a direct link, from where students can access NEET MDS Result 2020.

Steps to check NEET MDS Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit official exam portal nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Link which says NEET MDS Result 2020

Step 3: A PDF File will open on the screen

Step 4: Download the PDF file on your computer

Step 5: Use Search Function to search for your exam roll number (as provided on admit card)

Step 6: Check your NEET Score and NEET MDS 2020 Rank

Step 8: Keep the PDF safely until the scorecard is released on 18th January 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram