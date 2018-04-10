GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NEET PG Karnataka 2018 Revised Counseling Schedule Released by KEA, Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA has released a Revised Information Bulletin for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG 2018 after the Supreme Court adjudged Karnataka state government’s domicile condition as Invalid and directed the state government to amend and modify its notification for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET PG 2018.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEET PG Karnataka 2018 Revised Counseling Schedule Released by KEA, Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in
Screen grab of the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA has released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG Karnataka 2018 Revised Counseling Schedule & Information Bulletin today. The Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA has released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG Karnataka 2018 Revised Counseling Schedule & Information Bulletin on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA has activated Option Entry Link on Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA's official webpage for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG Karnataka 2018 NEET PG 2018. Candidates must do option entry upto 6PM tomorrow i.e. 11th April 2018.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA has released a Revised Information Bulletin for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG 2018 after the Supreme Court adjudged Karnataka state government’s domicile condition as Invalid and directed the state government to amend and modify its notification for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET PG 2018.As per the revised Counseling Schedule, Mock Allotment Results will be published on 13th April 2018 at 4PM; and eligible candidates will be given the provision to change option entry again from 13th April 2018, 6PM to 14th April, 6PM.

The First Round Allotment Results will be released on 17th April 2018, 10AM.

Karnataka had originally made minimum 10 year study in the state compulsory for candidates to be eligible to get a seat in government medical institutions for PG courses. The eligibility conditions set by the State Government were suggested as ‘violative of fundamental right to life and equality and discriminative’ in a petition filed by Dr. Kriti Lakhina and others against the Karnataka State Government for NEET PG 2018.

Candidates can download the Karnataka State Revised Information Bulletin for Centralised Counseling for Post Graduate Admissions to Degree/Diploma Medical and Dental Courses – Post Graduate Entrance Test PGET 2018 at the following url:
http://kea.kar.nic.in/pget2018/Revised_Information_Bulletin.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You