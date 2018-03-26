GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NEET PG 2018 1st Round of Counseling Registration ends today at 5PM

Interested and eligible candidates must register for the first round of counseling today before 5PM to avoid last minute technical glitches.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 26, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEET PG 2018 1st Round of Counseling Registration ends today at 5PM
Screen grab of MCC web portal.
NEET PG 2018 First Round of Counseling registration ends today at 5PM for the candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduate seats (MD/ MS/ MDS) in 50% All India PG Quota. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to organize the counseling for 50% All India Quota PG seats in all State Government run medical/dental colleges/institutes (excluding Jammu and Kashmir) and Deemed Universities as per candidates’ merit in NEET PG 2018 except for AIIMS, New Delhi; PGIMER, Chandigarh; JIPMER, Puducherry; NIMHANS, Bengaluru; and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum.

Interested and eligible candidates must register for the first round of counseling today before 5PM to avoid last minute technical glitches. The Health Ministry had earlier extended the deadline to 26th March, after getting complaints from medical aspirants regarding software issues in selecting courses and colleges on the MCC web portal – mcc.nic.in.

‘Registration and choice filling for first round has been extended till 26.03.2018 (5.00 PM). Registration with reset option is now available’ read the notification on the official website of Medical Counseling Committee.

MBBS candidates of the state of Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for 50% All India Quota PG seats; however, candidates who have pursued MBBS from Medical Colleges/Institutions in Jammu & Kashmir under the central pool seats are eligible for PG Seat allocation in MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under the 50% All India Quota PG seats.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

Recommended For You