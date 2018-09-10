English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET PG 2019 & MDS 2019 Dates out at natboard.edu.in; Exams in Dec/Jan
NBE will release the Information Bulletins in October 2018, next month, for each of the exam viz National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET MDS), Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test, and DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET).
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
NEET PG 2019 & MDS 2019 Exam Dates along with schedule for FMGE and DNB-PDCET has been released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on its official website – natboard.edu.in, as per which, NEET MDS 2019, FMGE and DNB-PDCET are scheduled to be held on Friday, 14th December 2018 while NEET PG 2019 will be organized on Sunday, 6th January 2019.
‘NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 shall be conducted on a single day in a single session,’ read the official notification. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in Postgraduate medical and dental courses as well as screening test for FMGE and Post Diploma courses must keep a tab on the official website to stay up-to-date and apply online once the registration process begins.
The official notification can be read at the below mentioned url:
http://natboard.edu.in/pdoof/pbnotice2018/Forthcoming%20MCQ%20Based%20Examinations%20of%20NBE.pdf?x=gh23e437d378d39ud902x02i03203d-&y=283hdn29u239d23dj2
