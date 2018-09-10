NEET PG 2019 & MDS 2019 Dates out at natboard.edu.in; Exams in Dec/Jan

NEET PG 2019 & MDS 2019 Exam Dates along with schedule for FMGE and DNB-PDCET has been released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on its official website – natboard.edu.in, as per which, NEET MDS 2019, FMGE and DNB-PDCET are scheduled to be held on Friday, 14th December 2018 while NEET PG 2019 will be organized on Sunday, 6th January 2019.NBE will release the Information Bulletins in October 2018, next month, for each of the exam viz National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET MDS), Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test, and DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET).‘NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 shall be conducted on a single day in a single session,’ read the official notification. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in Postgraduate medical and dental courses as well as screening test for FMGE and Post Diploma courses must keep a tab on the official website to stay up-to-date and apply online once the registration process begins.The official notification can be read at the below mentioned url: