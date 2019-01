NEET PG 2019 Result Declared. Click Here to Know More

The National Board of Exams has announced the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2019 on its website nbe.edu.in today.The exam was held on January 6 and 1,48,000 candidates had appeared for the exam.To check the result:1. Visit the website: www.nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in. 2. Click on NEET PG 2019 and then go to the result link and enter details. You will then view the result.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.