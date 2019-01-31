English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET-PG 2019 Results Out Today, Check Details @nbe.edu.in
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed for admission to various MD, MS and PG Diploma courses.
The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate will be released today by the National Board of Examination. An official notification has said that the results will be declared on NBE's official website.
This year's NEET-PG exam was given by over 1,48,000 candidates in 165 cities.
Candidates can access their results by following these steps:-
1) Go to NBE's official website
2) Select 'NEET-PG 2019 Results' button on the homepage
3) Enter your roll number and click submit
4) Candidates can then download and take a print out of the results which appear on the screen
