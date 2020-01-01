NEET PG 2020 Admit Card Released at nbe.edu.in; How to Check
The NEET Entrance Test PG 2020 Admit Card released by the examination board National Testing Agency on its official website at nbe.edu.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
The National Testing Agency or NTA released NEET PG 2020 admit card on December 31. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2020 Admit Card released by the examination board National Testing Agency on its official website at nbe.edu.in.
The common entrance exam for admission to all medical colleges will be held on January 5, 2020. The NEET PG examination is conducted to qualify for admission in all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. This will be the first time when NTA will conduct the NEET PG examination for AIIMS and JIPMER as well.
Aspirants who are preparing for the medical entrance examination can download the NEET PG Admit Card 2020 with the help of application log in and password.
NEET PG 2020 Admit Card Direct Link
Steps to Download Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on NEET PG
Step 3: Enter Registration Number/login id and password
Step 4: Click on submit.
Step 5: Download NEET PG admit card 2020 and take a printout for future use
