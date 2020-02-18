Take the pledge to vote

NEET PG 2020 All India 50% Quota Rank Released at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link

The candidates who appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2020 can download the rank list in a PDF format from the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Trending Desk

February 18, 2020
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result and merit list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) for 50 per cent All India Quota. The candidates who appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2020 can download the rank list in a PDF format from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

You can also check the result using direct link.

NEET PG is the single qualifying-cum-ranking examination in the country for getting into medical postgraduate (MD or MS) or diploma courses. For admission to various postgraduate courses, 50 per cent seats are reserved for central government affiliated medical institutions, universities established by an act of Parliament and deemed universities. The rest of the seats are offered through the states’ quota, which covers medical institutions established by State government, universities established by act of State/Union Territory legislature, municipal bodies trust, society or minority institutions.

The NEET PG 2020 was conducted on January 5. More than 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 89,549 have qualified. NEET PG 2020 exam carried the weightage of 1200 marks. The cut off for general category candidates was 366, while it was 319 for all the other categories. For the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut-off was marked at 342.

How to check NEET PG 2020 All India Result

Step 1: Go to the website of NBE at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to NBE results section

Step 3: Click on ‘NEET-PG’ link given on the page

Step 4: Select NEET PG 2020 All India 50% Quota Rank

Step 5: The NEET PG 2020 All India 50% Quota PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

