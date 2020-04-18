Take the pledge to vote

NEET PG 2020, NEET MDS 2020 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Released at mciindia.org

The NEET-PG is a common entrance test (CET) for admission to Medical Post-graduate Courses across the country.

April 18, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
NEET PG 2020, NEET MDS 2020 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Released at mciindia.org
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification regarding the first round counselling dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate PG and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate MDS. The NEET PG 2020 Round 1 Counselling, NEET MDS 2020 Round 1 Counselling will be conducted by the state medical education authorities between April 20 and May 4. Candidates can check the notification from the official website https://www.mciindia.org/CMS/neet/neet-pg.

Aspirants can also check the NEET PG 2020 notification here https://mciindia.org/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/Schedule%20of%20Round-1_SKM.pdf

According to the official notification(https://mcc.nic.in/PGCounselling/Home/ShowPdf?Type=E0184ADEDF913B076626646D3F52C3B49C39AD6D&ID=6D5DB0E809F71A43D3BADA01E4C1C4D4B501B435), “the Round 1 of state PG counselling will be conducted by States from April 20 and May 4. For further information please contact the State Counselling Authorities”.

NEET PG 2020, NEET MDS 2020 Counselling Notification: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for what’s new

Step 3: Click on NEET PG 2020, NEET MDS 2020 Round 1 Counselling notification

Step 4: A new window

Step 5: Read the notification carefully and prepare accordingly

The NEET-PG is a common entrance test (CET) for admission to Medical Post-graduate Courses across the country.

