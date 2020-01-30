NEET PG 2020 Result Released by NTA at nbe.edu.in; How to Check

NEET PG Result 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET PG results for 2020 on Thursday. The NEET PG result 2020 was declared by the National Testing Agency on its official website at nbe.edu.in. Aspiring candidates can find their results of the January 5 examination on Friday.

The NEET PG examination is conducted to qualify for admission in all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.

NEET PG Result 2020: How to check your score

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to check your National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2020 Result.

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2020

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and password

Step 4: Download NEET PG Result 2020 and keep a printout

This will be the first time when NTA will conduct the NEET PG examination for AIIMS and JIPMER as well. No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level, shall be valid for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. NEET is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.

