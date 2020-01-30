NEET PG 2020 Result Released by NTA at nbe.edu.in; How to Check
The NEET PG result 2020 was declared by the National Testing Agency on its official website at nbe.edu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
NEET PG Result 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET PG results for 2020 on Thursday. The NEET PG result 2020 was declared by the National Testing Agency on its official website at nbe.edu.in. Aspiring candidates can find their results of the January 5 examination on Friday.
The NEET PG examination is conducted to qualify for admission in all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.
NEET PG Result 2020: How to check your score
Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to check your National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2020 Result.
Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2020
Step 3: Enter Roll Number and password
Step 4: Download NEET PG Result 2020 and keep a printout
This will be the first time when NTA will conduct the NEET PG examination for AIIMS and JIPMER as well. No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level, shall be valid for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. NEET is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Confides in Asim Riaz, Says Her Ex Boyfriend Didn't Come to See Her
- Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before
- Biggest Credit Card And Debit Card Breach Ever Puts Details of 30 Million up For Sale
- Bala Devi Signs With Rangers, Becomes First Indian Woman Footballer to Play Professionally in the World
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See