NEET PG Counseling First Round Medical/Dental Seat Allotment Fresh Lists released at mcc.nic.in; Download Now!

NEET PG Counseling First Round of Seat Allotment fresh lists for Medical and Dental courses have been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website – mcc.nic.in. The MCC had earlier on Wednesday, 28th April 2018, released a list of candidates who had been purportedly allotted a seat in the first round of seat allotment. However, it was soon followed by a notification that made the list ‘null and void’. Candidates who have been waiting for the NEET PG Counseling First Round Allotment Results can now check their status by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mcc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on PG Medical CounselingStep 3 – Under the Download tab on the left sidebar, click on‘Result of 1st Round MEDICAL’or‘Result of 1st Round DENTAL’Step 4 – A pdf will open, CTRL+F with your All India Rank and searchStep 5 – Download the result and take a printout for further referenceThe Result pdf list shows the Allotted Institute, Course, Allotted Category along with Candidate Category and Remarks. Candidates are required to report at the allotted Institute on or before 5th April 2018.