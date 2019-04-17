English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET PG Counseling: Telangana to Begin Online Counseling for PG Medical/Dental from April 20
On April 20, the online PG Medical/Dental counseling 2019 will take place only for medical rankers who have secured ranks between 1 and 500.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
NEET PG Counseling TS | The online counseling for postgraduate medical and dental courses under management quota will begin from April 20 in Telangana. The PG Medical and Dental Online Counseling 2019 will take place on April 20 and 21.
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has issued an official notification regarding the TS PG Medical/Dental Online Counseling on its website, knruhs.in. KNRUHS has confirmed that it will be the first phase of online counseling for Postgraduate Medical and Dental courses in Telangana.
On April 20, the online PG Medical/Dental counseling 2019 will take place only for medical rankers who have secured ranks between 1 and 500. The medical rankers from 501 to the last rank will have to appear for Telangana PG Medical/Dental Online Counseling on April 21, 2019.
The candidates who are seeking admission in TS PG Dental Courses will have to appear for counseling and document verification on April 21, 2019. The counseling and certificate verification process for PG admissions to various Medical/Dental colleges in Telangana will commence at 8 am.
The first phase of counseling will be held at Prof.G Rami Reddy Center for Distance Education at Osmania University Campus in Hyderabad. The candidates are advised to check the counseling and certificate verification schedule at the official website, knruhs.in.
To sit for the PG Medical/Dental Online Counseling for admission to various TS colleges, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 2,500. The candidates must note that they have to carry a demand draft of Rs 49,600 in favor of Registrar, KNRUHS, which they have to submit after certificate verification and securing PG seat after online counseling. No candidate will be permitted for the Online Counseling for PG Medical/Dental without the DD.
The candidates can check the list of required documents at knruhs.in
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has issued an official notification regarding the TS PG Medical/Dental Online Counseling on its website, knruhs.in. KNRUHS has confirmed that it will be the first phase of online counseling for Postgraduate Medical and Dental courses in Telangana.
On April 20, the online PG Medical/Dental counseling 2019 will take place only for medical rankers who have secured ranks between 1 and 500. The medical rankers from 501 to the last rank will have to appear for Telangana PG Medical/Dental Online Counseling on April 21, 2019.
The candidates who are seeking admission in TS PG Dental Courses will have to appear for counseling and document verification on April 21, 2019. The counseling and certificate verification process for PG admissions to various Medical/Dental colleges in Telangana will commence at 8 am.
The first phase of counseling will be held at Prof.G Rami Reddy Center for Distance Education at Osmania University Campus in Hyderabad. The candidates are advised to check the counseling and certificate verification schedule at the official website, knruhs.in.
To sit for the PG Medical/Dental Online Counseling for admission to various TS colleges, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 2,500. The candidates must note that they have to carry a demand draft of Rs 49,600 in favor of Registrar, KNRUHS, which they have to submit after certificate verification and securing PG seat after online counseling. No candidate will be permitted for the Online Counseling for PG Medical/Dental without the DD.
The candidates can check the list of required documents at knruhs.in
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results