Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NEET PG Counselling 2019 Online Registration, Choice Locking Until 5.00 PM Today

The Medical Council Committee is conducting the 2019 NEET PG Counselling for the current academic year for MOP Up rounds, admission process to fill the 15% All India Quota Seats.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEET PG Counselling 2019 Online Registration, Choice Locking Until 5.00 PM Today
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
NEET PG Counselling 2019: The online registration for 2019 NEET PG Counselling will end today May 16 (Thursday) at 5 pm. The ongoing NEET PG Counselling’s online registration is being conducted for MOP UP Round and interested candidates can seal their choice locking, filling decision by today at the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) official website www.mcc.nic.in (https://www.mcc.nic.in/) The Medical Council Committee is conducting the 2019 NEET PG Counselling for the current academic year for MOP Up rounds, admission process to fill the 15% All India Quota Seats. Candidates can register for the MOP UP rounds until May 16, 2019, which is today. Choice locking will be open until 5.00 PM today.

NEET PG Counselling 2019: Steps for registration

1- Visit the Medical Counseling Committee’s official website www.mcc.nic.in

2- Click registration for NEET PG Counselling 2019 tab

3- On the new window, enter the required details

4- Give your preference for course, college

5- Pay the applicable counseling fee

6- Take a print out of 2019 NEET PG Counselling

7- Check your email for successful online registration and submission

From May 17 to May 18, the seat allotment will be conducted under NEET PG Counselling round. The seats left vacant or admission not granted on it will be added back to the final mop- up quota existing within deemed universities and admission will be granted in next round of NEET PG Counselling.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram