NEET PG Counselling 2019 Online Registration, Choice Locking Until 5.00 PM Today

The online registration for 2019 NEET PG Counselling will end today May 16 (Thursday) at 5 pm. The ongoing NEET PG Counselling’s online registration is being conducted for MOP UP Round and interested candidates can seal their choice locking, filling decision by today at the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) official website www.mcc.nic.in (https://www.mcc.nic.in/) The Medical Council Committee is conducting the 2019 NEET PG Counselling for the current academic year for MOP Up rounds, admission process to fill the 15% All India Quota Seats. Candidates can register for the MOP UP rounds until May 16, 2019, which is today. Choice locking will be open until 5.00 PM today.1- Visit the Medical Counseling Committee’s official website www.mcc.nic.in2- Click registration for NEET PG Counselling 2019 tab3- On the new window, enter the required details4- Give your preference for course, college5- Pay the applicable counseling fee6- Take a print out of 2019 NEET PG Counselling7- Check your email for successful online registration and submissionFrom May 17 to May 18, the seat allotment will be conducted under NEET PG Counselling round. The seats left vacant or admission not granted on it will be added back to the final mop- up quota existing within deemed universities and admission will be granted in next round of NEET PG Counselling.