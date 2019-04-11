LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Schedule

Candidates can raise a query related to the NEET PG & MDS counseling 2019 result at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The final NEET PG & MDS seat allotment 2019 result to be published on April 12, tentatively.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 11, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Schedule
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The second round result of NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019 was announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the 2019 NEET PG & MDS counselling result of second round on its official website mcc.nic.in (https://mcc.nic.in/PGCounselling/home/homepage).

Candidates can raise a query related to the NEET PG & MDS counseling 2019 result at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The final NEET PG & MDS seat allotment 2019 result to be published on April 12, tentatively.

The NEET PG & MDS Counselling Result 2019 is available in a PDF format, mentioning the All India Rank (AIR), quota, institute and category allotted, remarks (whether seat is upgraded or fresh allotted) along with Round 1 results.

How to download NEET PG/MDS Counselling result 2019?

Step 1: Click on the official link mcc.nic.in (https://mcc.nic.in/PGCounselling/home/homepage )
Step 2: Look for the link ‘Check your NEET PG/MDS Counselling Result 2019 - Round 2’
Step 3: Provisional result for medical and dental courses is available in the ‘Download’ section.
Step 4: Click on the allotted list of Round 2 for AIR
Step 5: Download the NEET PG/MDS Counselling result 2019 for further references.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram