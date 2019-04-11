English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Schedule
Candidates can raise a query related to the NEET PG & MDS counseling 2019 result at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The final NEET PG & MDS seat allotment 2019 result to be published on April 12, tentatively.
The second round result of NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019 was announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the 2019 NEET PG & MDS counselling result of second round on its official website mcc.nic.in (
https://mcc.nic.in/PGCounselling/home/homepage).
The NEET PG & MDS Counselling Result 2019 is available in a PDF format, mentioning the All India Rank (AIR), quota, institute and category allotted, remarks (whether seat is upgraded or fresh allotted) along with Round 1 results.
How to download NEET PG/MDS Counselling result 2019?
Step 1: Click on the official link mcc.nic.in (https://mcc.nic.in/PGCounselling/home/homepage )
Step 2: Look for the link ‘Check your NEET PG/MDS Counselling Result 2019 - Round 2’
Step 3: Provisional result for medical and dental courses is available in the ‘Download’ section.
Step 4: Click on the allotted list of Round 2 for AIR
Step 5: Download the NEET PG/MDS Counselling result 2019 for further references.
