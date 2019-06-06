Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nine Students from Delhi Among Top 50 Scorers of NEET 2019

While Delhi's Bhavik Bansal came in second in the country with 700 out of 720 marks, Mihir Rai secured the ninth position in NEET with 695 marks.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
Nine Students from Delhi Among Top 50 Scorers of NEET 2019
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: Nine students from Delhi are among the top 50 scorers of NEET 2019, with 74.92 per cent candidates from the national capital qualifying the test.

While Delhi's Bhavik Bansal came in second in the country with 700 out of 720 marks, Mihir Rai secured the ninth position in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) with 695 marks.

Vishwa Rakesh secured the 38th rank and she scored 685 marks.

Among the top 20 male scorers in the country, four are from the national capital.

Out of 32,048 candidates who registered for the exam in Delhi, 1,833 did not appear for it.

As many as 22,638 candidates (74.92 per cent) qualified the exam, an increase from last year's 73.73 per cent.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam across the country out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test.

NEET was conducted across 154 cities in 11 languages and 2,546 centres. The NTA conducted the test on May 5 and May 20.

The Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India come under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Loading...
