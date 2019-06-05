NEET Result 2019: NTA to Release NEET Results Today at ntaneet.nic.in. When and Where to Check

NEET Result 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing itself to announce the NEET Result 2019. The NEET Medical Result 2019 will be declared today (June 05, 2019), according to latest National Testing Agency’s notification regarding announcement and result declaration date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. Further, the official document mentioned that the NEET Result 2019 will soon be published at these portals- first on the exam convener’s website ntaneet.nic.in and secondly NEET Medical Result also be hosted on the webpage of mcc.nic.in Medical Counselling Committee.

The NEET 2019 was conducted by National Testing Agency on May 5 and May 20. On May 20 the NEET 2019 examination was conducted for Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose train got delayed. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and accepted the objection against the same till May 31.

NEET Result 2019: Steps to download

On the National Testing Agency, the NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 would be hosted. Candidates waiting their scores and rank can follow these steps and get their online overall result-

Step 1- Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2- Search for a tab saying download NEET Result 2019

Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter the required details

Step 4- The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout also

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.

The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the NEET 2018 result declaration. Last year, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.