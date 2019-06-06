Two Students in Tamil Nadu Take Their Lives After Failing to Clear NEET 2019

Chennai: Two students from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after they failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.

Rithu Shree from Viliyankadu in Tirupur district was found hanging at her residence by her neighbours.

Her parents Selvaraj and Rajalakshmi told reporters that she took her life after failing to clear NEET. Rithu had scored 490 out of 500 in 12th board examination and 461 out 500 in her 10th grade.

The other student who killed herself is Vaishya from Pattukottai district. She too had over 90% marks in her 12th board examination, but failed to clear NEET.

Of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET this year from Tamil Nadu, 59,785 students have cleared the test.

While last year 39.56% of the total candidates in the state had cleared the test, this time the percentage has risen to 48.57%.

Two years ago, another aspiring doctor, Anitha, ended her life after she failed to clear NEET.

She was also the one who had moved court against the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

(This is a developing story)