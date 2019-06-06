Two Students in Tamil Nadu Take Their Lives After Failing to Clear NEET 2019
Of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET this year from the state, 59,785 students have cleared the test.
Representative image.
Chennai: Two students from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after they failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.
Rithu Shree from Viliyankadu in Tirupur district was found hanging at her residence by her neighbours.
Her parents Selvaraj and Rajalakshmi told reporters that she took her life after failing to clear NEET. Rithu had scored 490 out of 500 in 12th board examination and 461 out 500 in her 10th grade.
The other student who killed herself is Vaishya from Pattukottai district. She too had over 90% marks in her 12th board examination, but failed to clear NEET.
Of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET this year from Tamil Nadu, 59,785 students have cleared the test.
While last year 39.56% of the total candidates in the state had cleared the test, this time the percentage has risen to 48.57%.
Two years ago, another aspiring doctor, Anitha, ended her life after she failed to clear NEET.
She was also the one who had moved court against the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.
(This is a developing story)
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s