NEET Result 2020 Declared at ntaneet.nic.in: Odisha-based Shoyeb Aftab Creates History by Scoring 720/720 Marks

NEET Result 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. According to several reports, Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha has topped NEET 2020 and created history by scoring a perfect 720 out of 720 marks to become the first student ever to do so.

As per a report, Shoyeb is also the first student from Odisha to top the NEET exam. Speaking to the publication, the youngster said that he used to go to his coaching classes directly from school. Shoyeb further said that he used to devote two-three hours for self-study.

According to another report published in India Today, Shoyeb, who took coaching from a Kota institute was aware he had secured full marks even before the final NEET results had been declared by NTA. Reports stated that after the youngster had tallied his answer with the NEET 2020 Answer Key, which was released by NTA moments before the declaration of the results, Shoyeb claimed he had scored full marks in the undergraduate medical test.

This year the NEET exam was held in two phases. One on September 13, while the other was held on October 14.

Students who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered to be successful. Seats in medical and dental colleges, however, are based on merit-based counselling that will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

This year, over 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam despite the pandemic. Candidates who had given the exam can check their results at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

Here's how to check NEET 2020 results:

Candidates need to click on the link on the official website and enter their Roll No, DOB and security pin for the NEET UG result to be displayed in the form of a pdf. Students need to download the NEET 2020 result and score card for future reference.