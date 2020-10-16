NEET Result 2020 Declared at ntaneet.nic.in: Over 80,000 Seats Available for MBBS Course

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 has been declared on Friday, October 16. The NEET UG result 2020 has been announced by the National Testing Agency on the official website of the NTA at ntaneet.nic.in. The results for NTA NEET exams, which were conducted in the traditional pen-paper form, have been announced online. A total of 80,055 seats are available for MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 for BDS (dentistry) in state medical colleges.

In order to check the NEET 2020 result, aspirants will be required to enter details like the roll number, date of birth and security pin.

Those who have given the NTA NEET UG 2020 exam can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NEET at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, look for an option that reads, “View NEET-UG 2020 -Result” and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open and you will be asked to enter your details including roll number, date of birth and security pin. Re-check details once filled and only then hit submit tab

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 result will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the NEET 2020 result for future reference

The NEET 2020 result scorecard that you see after opening the link consists of details that includes your rank and marks obtained in NEET 2020 exam. Those people who are able to score marks that are equal to or more than the NEET 2020 cut-off will be called for NEET counselling and seat allocation process.

The minimum qualifying criteria for general or unreserved (UR) category candidates is at least 50th percentile, while those who are from SC/ ST/ OBC will mandatorily have to meet 40th percentile.

The NEET 2020 exam was held across 3843 NEET exam centres pan India. The aspirants must note that 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will be giving admission to the candidates through NEET result 2020.