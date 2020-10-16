NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NTA to Declare NEET UG Results Today at ntaneet.nic.in; Check Time

Oct 16, 2020 9:24 AM (IST)

NEET 2020 Result: How to Check

STEP 1: Search for the web address ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Once redirected to the official website, look for the link that reads, ‘NEET result’

STEP 3: For logging in, enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Your NEET UG Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a printout