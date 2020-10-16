NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NTA to Declare NEET UG Results Today at ntaneet.nic.in; Check Time

NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The NTA is set to announce the results for the NEET UG 2020
exams today (October 16) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in, said the National Testing Agency. Apart from the UG results, the NTA will also release candidate' rank card and the NTA NEET Final Answer Key 2020. The NEET results are being declared two days after the NTA arranged the special exam for students who miss the previous session. The announcement about the date of result declaration was made on Monday. However, the time of the declaration was not revealed.
Once the NTA releases the NEET results, a candidate has to visit the official website and look for the link that reads ‘NEET result’. Then, one has to enter roll number and date of birth for logging in. Following this, the NEET UG Results will appear on the screen. It is advisable that candidates download their NEET UG results it and take a printout.