NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NTA to Declare NEET UG Results Today at ntaneet.nic.in; Check Time

News18.com | October 16, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The NTA is set to announce the results for the NEET UG 2020 exams today (October 16) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in, said the National Testing Agency. Apart from the UG results, the NTA will also release candidate' rank card and the NTA NEET Final Answer Key 2020. The NEET results are being declared two days after the NTA arranged the special exam for students who miss the previous session. The announcement about the date of result declaration was made on Monday. However, the time of the declaration was not revealed.

Once the NTA releases the NEET results, a candidate has to visit the official website and look for the link that reads ‘NEET result’. Then, one has to enter roll number and date of birth for logging in. Following this, the NEET UG Results will appear on the screen. It is advisable that candidates download their NEET UG results it and take a printout.
Oct 16, 2020 10:31 AM (IST)

NEET 2020 Counselling | Once the NEET Results 2020 are announced, the online counselling will be done by the Medical Counselling Committee – MCC regarding the All India Quota of MBBS and BDS seats. For the year 2020, the admission to AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS will also be decided on the basis of NEET 2020 Score.

Oct 16, 2020 10:19 AM (IST)

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for NTA NEET UG Exam 2020, out of which 85.6% appeared on the day of test for admission to MBBS/BDS courses.

Oct 16, 2020 10:05 AM (IST)

NEET Exam Was Held on September 13 | This year, the NEET Exam was held on September 13 while taking all COVID-19 related precautions. For students who couldn’t sit for NTA NEET UG Exam 2020 on the earlier schedule were allowed to take a special exam on October 14, as instructed by the Supreme Court. The exam was attended by around 290 candidates.

Oct 16, 2020 9:46 AM (IST)

NTA NEET Result 2020: List of Websites | As the NTA will announce NEET Results 2020 in online mode, aspirants can check their scores on the following official websites:

1. ntaneet.nic.in

2. mcc.nic.in

3. nta.ac.in 

Oct 16, 2020 9:34 AM (IST)

NEET 2020: Final Answer Keys to be Out Today | The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Exam Result 2020 for undergraduate admissions will be announced along with the candidate scores, rank card and the NTA NEET Final Answer Key 2020.

Oct 16, 2020 9:26 AM (IST)

Login Credentials Required for Results | For all those who are awaiting their NTA NEET UG Results 2020, it is important to note that the website will display the result and marks only up to 90 days from the date of declaration. To check the result on the official website, students will require their login credentials.

Oct 16, 2020 9:25 AM (IST)

Over 15 Lakh Students Await NEET Results | The NEET UG 2020 was held on 13 September for admissions to various medical courses across the country. Around 85 to 90 per cent of total candidates appeared for the exam that was held adhering to strict health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 15.97 lakh candidates applied for the exam this year in 3,843 exam centres.

Oct 16, 2020 9:24 AM (IST)

NEET 2020 Result: How to Check 

STEP 1: Search for the web address ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Once redirected to the official website, look for the link that reads, ‘NEET result’

STEP 3: For logging in, enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Your NEET UG Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a printout

Oct 16, 2020 9:21 AM (IST)

On October 14, the NTA arranged the special exam for students who miss the previous session. The Supreme Court had directed the NTA to conduct the UG exams 2020 for students who couldn’t attend it previously due to COVID-19 pandemic. After conducting exams for them on October 14, the SC observed that the NTA should announce the final result for all by October 16.

Oct 16, 2020 9:20 AM (IST)

NEET Result 2020 Today | The National Testing Agency will announce the results for the NEET UG 2020 exams today (October 16) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in, said the NTA on Monday. However, the time of the declaration was not revealed.

